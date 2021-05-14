Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 18,170 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 325,090 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 18,170 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $5,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,734,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 81.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,040 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KMI. Citigroup increased their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kinder Morgan from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinder Morgan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.40.

KMI opened at $18.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.07. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.45 and a 1-year high of $18.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 360.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.99%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.68%.

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

