Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,849 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,668 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $5,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLD. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 3.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,645 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 178.4% during the first quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 1,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of TopBuild during the fourth quarter valued at $62,477,000. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BLD opened at $203.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $197.57. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $80.77 and a 52 week high of $235.50.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $742.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.16 million. TopBuild had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.53, for a total transaction of $36,275.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,651 shares in the company, valued at $735,786.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl T. Camden sold 5,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.15, for a total value of $1,154,013.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,099,689. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLD. BTIG Research upped their price target on TopBuild from $256.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on TopBuild from $184.00 to $232.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TopBuild from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. TopBuild currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.54.

TopBuild Corp. installs and distributes insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers insulation products, rain gutters, glass and windows, afterpaint products, fireproofing and firestopping products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, accessories, and other products; and insulation installation services.

