Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,494 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,706 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,494 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $4,749,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.5% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,167 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 769.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,001 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,426 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Toll Brothers in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 23,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOL stock opened at $61.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 5.82. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a one year low of $23.11 and a one year high of $68.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.90.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In related news, Director Robert I. Toll sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.29, for a total transaction of $26,645,000.00. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 872,178 shares of company stock worth $48,118,996. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.59.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

