TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is an early-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of inhalation products for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases and lung conditions. TFF Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Austin, Texas. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on TFF Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.60.

TFFP opened at $8.48 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.90. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.31 and a 1 year high of $21.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.09 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.47.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Stephen Rocamboli sold 20,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total value of $337,101.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,478 shares in the company, valued at $513,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirk Allen Coleman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.05, for a total value of $85,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 790,006 shares of company stock worth $11,284,351. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TFFP. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 3,820.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 21,014 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 587.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 13,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.28% of the company’s stock.

TFF Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

