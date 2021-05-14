TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 12,270 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 270,661 shares.The stock last traded at $88.58 and had previously closed at $88.10.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TFII shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.36.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that TFI International Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This is a boost from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,894,000 after purchasing an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 55,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of TFI International by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 4th quarter worth about $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TFI International Company Profile (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

