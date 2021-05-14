The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.82 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. The AZEK updated its Q3 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NYSE AZEK traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $44.01. 2,632,996 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,027,627. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.83. The AZEK has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42.

Get The AZEK alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on AZEK. Citigroup upped their target price on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays increased their price target on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on The AZEK in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The AZEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.89.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.92, for a total value of $95,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Greg Jorgensen sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $199,968.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,332 shares of company stock valued at $8,877,702.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.