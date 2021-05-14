The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Sold by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,786 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,422 shares during the period. The Blackstone Group comprises approximately 1.1% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $8,331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,017,438 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,297,331,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,123 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,087,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $524,124,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,520,938 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $357,812,000 after purchasing an additional 82,405 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,967,727 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,715,000 after purchasing an additional 157,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,633,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $170,671,000 after purchasing an additional 155,979 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.09.

In related news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $510,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,801,052 shares of company stock worth $125,864,368. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Blackstone Group stock traded up $1.91 on Friday, reaching $87.32. 32,654 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,001,846. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.80 and a 1-year high of $91.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.75 billion, a PE ratio of 79.82 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.24. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.99%.

About The Blackstone Group

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.