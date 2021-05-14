The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch Sells 2,500 Shares

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Chairman C James Koch sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,068.48, for a total value of $2,671,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:SAM opened at $1,067.16 on Friday. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $476.97 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,203.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,056.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.23 and a beta of 0.76.

The Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $2.65. The Boston Beer had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $545.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

SAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $1,378.00 to $1,538.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,395.00 target price on shares of The Boston Beer in a report on Monday, May 3rd. MKM Partners increased their target price on The Boston Beer from $780.00 to $1,240.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup downgraded The Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $1,395.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Boston Beer from $1,150.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,238.36.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,222,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,215,359,000 after buying an additional 94,327 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,433,000 after buying an additional 192,586 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,708,000 after buying an additional 53,787 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 207,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,117,000 after buying an additional 46,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in The Boston Beer by 355.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 111,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,216,000 after buying an additional 87,314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

About The Boston Beer

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

