The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Price Target Raised to $84.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Charles Schwab from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Charles Schwab from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities upgraded The Charles Schwab from a market perform rating to a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Argus upped their price target on The Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $75.76.

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $1.75 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.18. 118,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,180,144. The Charles Schwab has a one year low of $31.63 and a one year high of $72.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.61 and a 200 day moving average of $57.80. The company has a market cap of $130.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61 and a beta of 1.17.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.02. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 29.80%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 80.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger sold 242,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.68, for a total value of $17,104,701.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 332,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,507,037.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernard J. Clark sold 9,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total value of $640,517.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,816,831 shares of company stock valued at $120,962,211. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $236,000. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.8% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 163,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,644,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 47,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 30.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,168,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $467,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth about $276,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

