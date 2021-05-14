The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) PT Lowered to $195.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $206.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on The Clorox from $189.00 to $177.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Clorox from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $208.06.

NYSE CLX opened at $182.63 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.82. The Clorox has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87. The company has a market capitalization of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Clorox will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Clorox by 12.0% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 151,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,650,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 49.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 107,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,815,000 after purchasing an additional 35,542 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in The Clorox by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 71,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Surevest LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 11.6% in the first quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 19,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

