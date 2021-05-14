The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Shares Sold by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lessened its position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,274 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in The Cooper Companies were worth $3,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cooper Companies by 294.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in The Cooper Companies by 361.1% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 83 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in The Cooper Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $403.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Cooper Companies from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $415.00 to $445.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of The Cooper Companies from $429.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.85.

NYSE COO opened at $387.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $396.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $370.22. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.92 and a 52 week high of $415.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

The Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.39. The Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The business had revenue of $680.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $660.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Albert G. White III sold 79,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $388.62, for a total value of $30,990,501.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,029,555.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Agostino Ricupati sold 2,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.92, for a total transaction of $1,051,702.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,709 shares in the company, valued at $1,077,965.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

