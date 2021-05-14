The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives $66.56 Consensus PT from Analysts

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.56.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DSGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Addenda Capital Inc. increased its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 357,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,919,000 after buying an additional 4,195 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,147,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,930 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,837,000. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $57.66 on Tuesday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52 week low of $41.69 and a 52 week high of $66.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.79 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

