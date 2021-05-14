The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $544,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,862,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,327,000 after purchasing an additional 268,932 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 44.7% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,362,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,825,000 after purchasing an additional 420,751 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 539.6% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in The Ensign Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of The Ensign Group by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 588,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,931,000 after acquiring an additional 316,238 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $81,215.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,623,878.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $143,211.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,964,704.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,314 shares of company stock valued at $2,498,015 in the last three months. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ENSG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ENSG opened at $82.89 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.47, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a one year low of $34.39 and a one year high of $98.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $627.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.25 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

