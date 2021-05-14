The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.75.

A number of research firms have commented on XONE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The ExOne in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. B. Riley boosted their price target on The ExOne from $10.50 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The ExOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Alliance Global Partners lifted their price target on shares of The ExOne from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of The ExOne in a report on Monday, March 15th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XONE. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The ExOne by 592.6% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 363,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 311,213 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in The ExOne by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,676,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,948,000 after buying an additional 301,571 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The ExOne by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,023,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,084,000 after buying an additional 211,084 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in The ExOne in the first quarter worth approximately $5,310,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in The ExOne during the 4th quarter valued at $1,165,000. Institutional investors own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XONE traded up $1.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.14. 33,362 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,337,943. The company has a market capitalization of $422.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.81 and a beta of 2.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The ExOne has a twelve month low of $7.13 and a twelve month high of $66.48.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $17.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.24 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The ExOne will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The ExOne

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers in the United States, Germany, and Japan. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

