The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.570-0.590 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $558 million-$563 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $570.80 million.The GEO Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.230-2.310 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GEO traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.16. The company had a trading volume of 3,005,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,467. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The GEO Group has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $14.81. The firm has a market cap of $753.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.13.

Get The GEO Group alerts:

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The GEO Group had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 5.81%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The GEO Group will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GEO. TheStreet lowered The GEO Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The GEO Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group (NYSE: GEO) is the first fully integrated equity real estate investment trust specializing in the design, financing, development, and operation of secure facilities, processing centers, and community reentry centers in the United States, Australia, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. GEO is a leading provider of enhanced in-custody rehabilitation, post-release support, electronic monitoring, and community-based programs.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The GEO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The GEO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.