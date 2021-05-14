The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) a €4.10 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.10 ($4.82) target price on Nokia Oyj (HEL:NOKIA) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NOKIA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.20 ($4.94) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.65 ($4.29) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €4.80 ($5.65) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €4.40 ($5.18) price target on shares of Nokia Oyj and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €4.28 ($5.04).

Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of €3.81 ($4.48) and a fifty-two week high of €5.95 ($7.00).

Nokia Oyj is a Finland-based company engaged in the network and Internet protocol (IP) infrastructure, software, and related services market. The Company’s businesses include Nokia Networks and Nokia Technologies. The Company’s segments include Ultra Broadband Networks, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies.

