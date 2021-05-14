The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Price Target to $296.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $333.00 to $296.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on FVRR. UBS Group increased their price objective on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Fiverr International from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on Fiverr International from $350.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Fiverr International from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $228.08.

NYSE:FVRR traded up $11.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $169.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,648. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.01 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $52.50 and a fifty-two week high of $336.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $209.60 and a 200-day moving average of $219.70.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.15 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business’s revenue was up 99.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Fiverr International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter worth $42,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 500 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

