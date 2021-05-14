The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Acquired by Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,081,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,559,314,000 after buying an additional 132,529 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,580,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $944,103,000 after buying an additional 110,499 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 3,064,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $808,057,000 after buying an additional 90,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,583,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $844,733,000 after buying an additional 97,605 shares during the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS traded up $6.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $364.88. The stock had a trading volume of 69,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,185,731. The company has a market cap of $123.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $340.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.36 and a fifty-two week high of $376.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.22 by $8.38. The company had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue was up 102.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $367.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $358.59.

In related news, EVP John F.W. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total transaction of $3,132,500.00. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

