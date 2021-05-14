The Goldman Sachs Group Raises DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Price Target to $91.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $91.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DKS. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $78.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $85.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.78. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52-week low of $25.59 and a 52-week high of $91.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DKS. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 104.1% in the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 645 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

