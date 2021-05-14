The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Price Target to $16.90

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) had its target price lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.30 to $16.90 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Funko from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Truist upped their price target on shares of Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their target price on Funko from $18.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Funko currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.59.

Get Funko alerts:

Shares of FNKO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.88. Funko has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.07, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 2.41.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a negative net margin of 1.43% and a positive return on equity of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.52 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Jung Jennifer Fall sold 1,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $41,383.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,534.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total transaction of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $1,150,057 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Funko by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 79,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Funko during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,671,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Funko in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $308,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $510,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Funko by 260.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

Featured Article: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Funko Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Funko and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.