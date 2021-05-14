The Goldman Sachs Group Raises McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target to $257.00

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) had its price objective hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $231.00 to $257.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on MCK. Cowen boosted their target price on McKesson from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet lowered McKesson from a b rating to a d rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $201.50.

Shares of NYSE:MCK traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $195.14. 13,813 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,029,826. McKesson has a 52 week low of $125.65 and a 52 week high of $204.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $192.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.03.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that McKesson will post 16.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

McKesson declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $1,359,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at $2,438,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,819 shares of company stock worth $4,024,884 over the last three months. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

