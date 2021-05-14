The Goldman Sachs Group Raises WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Price Target to $44.00

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $25.00 to $44.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WW International from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on WW International from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. B. Riley raised their price target on WW International from $38.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of WW International in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. WW International currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.82.

Shares of WW opened at $37.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. WW International has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.48.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $331.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.35 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 5.96%. As a group, analysts anticipate that WW International will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 242,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $8,580,111.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,539,509 shares in the company, valued at $89,695,457.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in WW International by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of WW International by 2,711.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of WW International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WW International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after purchasing an additional 48,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of WW International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WW International

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

