The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates CHF 39 Price Target for ABB (VTX:ABBN)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 39 price objective on ABB (VTX:ABBN) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ABBN. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 20 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 23 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. UBS Group set a CHF 30 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 29 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 28 price target on shares of ABB and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 27.46.

ABB has a 12-month low of CHF 21.65 and a 12-month high of CHF 27.24.

ABB Ltd (ABB) is a holding company. The Company’s segments include Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation, Power Grids, and Corporate and Other. It operates through four divisions: Electrification Products, Robotics and Motion, Industrial Automation and Power Grids. It is engaged in serving customers in utilities, industry and transport and infrastructure.

