The Goldman Sachs Group Upgrades Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) to Neutral

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) was upgraded by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $48.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $40.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 41.22% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Shares of PHAT opened at $33.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.21 and a current ratio of 8.21. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $64.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($1.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by ($0.57). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Phathom Pharmaceuticals will post -3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pharmaceutical Co Ltd Takeda sold 1,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $35,415.33. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,041,859 shares in the company, valued at $36,496,320.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Terrie Curran sold 11,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $498,743.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,513 shares in the company, valued at $498,743.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,213 shares of company stock worth $9,542,505. 39.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $26,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

