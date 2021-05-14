The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 10.58%. The Hackett Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.280-0.300 EPS.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $531.55 million, a P/E ratio of 87.90, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The Hackett Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 50.63%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of The Hackett Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Roth Capital raised their price target on The Hackett Group from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About The Hackett Group

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

