The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Symons Capital Management Inc.

Symons Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the quarter. Symons Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,318 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321,535 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,398,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 363.1% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 275,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after acquiring an additional 215,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HSY stock traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $172.67. 1,221 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 993,544. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey Company has a 12-month low of $125.50 and a 12-month high of $172.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.33.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.06, for a total transaction of $365,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 192,331 shares in the company, valued at $28,091,865.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock valued at $2,914,171 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.39% of the company’s stock.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

