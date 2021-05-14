The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Smead Capital Management Inc.

Smead Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 240,294 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,830 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot makes up about 3.2% of Smead Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Smead Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $73,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 2.3% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 7,386 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 77.6% during the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 0.8% during the first quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,027 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 27.5% during the first quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 2,609 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Finally, Constitution Capital LLC grew its position in The Home Depot by 2.1% during the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 26,169 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,988,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot stock opened at $325.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $284.19. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $226.20 and a 1-year high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $349.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. This is a boost from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.32.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

