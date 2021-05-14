The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Matthew E. Rubel Sells 10,000 Shares

The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $270,371.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ JYNT opened at $48.89 on Friday. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $695.56 million, a P/E ratio of 181.08 and a beta of 1.27.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. Research analysts expect that The Joint Corp. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JYNT shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Joint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in The Joint by 135.2% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in The Joint by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of The Joint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. 73.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

