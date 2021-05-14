The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Price Target Raised to $65.00

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) had its target price upped by DA Davidson from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Joint from $28.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of The Joint from $35.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.67.

NASDAQ JYNT opened at $48.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.96. The stock has a market cap of $695.56 million, a PE ratio of 181.08 and a beta of 1.27. The Joint has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $58.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 51.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Joint will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Glenn J. Krevlin sold 35,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $1,490,522.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at $216,019.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $525,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,611 shares of company stock worth $5,220,084. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JYNT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of The Joint during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $728,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of The Joint by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 34,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 15,943 shares in the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the fourth quarter worth about $1,559,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Joint by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,002,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after acquiring an additional 28,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

About The Joint

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

