The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Receives Sell Rating from The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group reissued their sell rating on shares of The Kroger (NYSE:KR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a $31.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $37.00.

KR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group cut The Kroger from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Kroger from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $34.11.

Get The Kroger alerts:

NYSE KR opened at $36.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $27.68 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.96. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.12. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.26% and a net margin of 2.29%. The firm had revenue of $30.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.73%.

In other The Kroger news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 13,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.90, for a total transaction of $453,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 114,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,988,267.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 2,000 shares of The Kroger stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.96, for a total value of $75,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,730 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,241 over the last three months. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KR. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 42,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.