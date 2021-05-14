The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Banyan Capital Management Inc.

Banyan Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 209,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group makes up approximately 6.1% of Banyan Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Banyan Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $9,231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSXMK. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 6.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 97,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,320,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC boosted its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of LSXMK stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,595. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.13, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $28.87 and a 52-week high of $47.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.85.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSXMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK).

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.