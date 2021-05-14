The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.20 EPS

The Macerich (NYSE:MAC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.20), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $190.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.08 million. The Macerich had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. The Macerich’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The Macerich updated its FY21 guidance to $1.77-1.97 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to 1.770-1.970 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -149.32 and a beta of 2.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.98. The Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $5.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Get The Macerich alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.95%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MAC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $8.50 to $12.50 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $11.50 to $11.20 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Macerich from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $10.94.

About The Macerich

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.