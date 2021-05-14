The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 273,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,979 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in AON were worth $62,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AON. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in AON by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. James Hambro & Partners boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. James Hambro & Partners now owns 74,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AON during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AON from $236.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Atlantic Securities upgraded AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $238.00.

AON stock opened at $252.00 on Friday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $177.21 and a twelve month high of $260.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $239.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52 and a beta of 0.83.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. AON had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is an increase from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 22.25%.

AON Company Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

