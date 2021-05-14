The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $70.02 Million Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,891 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.17% of Sysco worth $70,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Sysco from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.00.

NYSE:SYY opened at $83.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco Co. has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $86.73. The firm has a market cap of $42.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,187.26, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.70 and its 200 day moving average is $75.95.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.55%.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.