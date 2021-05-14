The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Increases Position in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) by 54.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,811,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 637,096 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in GFL Environmental were worth $79,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 147,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,519 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,559,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,028,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in GFL Environmental by 1,286.2% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after acquiring an additional 132,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in GFL Environmental during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,862,000. 58.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GFL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GFL Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.70.

GFL Environmental stock opened at $31.21 on Friday. GFL Environmental Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.02 and a 52-week high of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.23. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 16th. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

