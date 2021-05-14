The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Raises Stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) by 449.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,786,857 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,461,403 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.68% of Bentley Systems worth $83,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $84,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bentley Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Finally, Allstate Corp lifted its position in Bentley Systems by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 8,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bentley Systems alerts:

BSY stock opened at $48.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.27. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.19.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $222.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.26 million. Bentley Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BSY. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bentley Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.71.

In other Bentley Systems news, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 173,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total transaction of $8,134,460.00. Also, major shareholder Richard P. Bentley sold 100,294 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total value of $4,485,147.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,576,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,506,983.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 981,832 shares of company stock valued at $47,893,133 over the last three months.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

See Also: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Bentley Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bentley Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.