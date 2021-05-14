The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 100,377 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 569,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100,377 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $67,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $113.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $122.16 and a 200-day moving average of $114.58. The company has a market cap of $75.68 billion, a PE ratio of 85.99, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a one year low of $92.15 and a one year high of $127.34.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.74.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary purchased 9,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at $8,266,313.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 23,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.70, for a total transaction of $2,707,100,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,050,000 shares of company stock worth $2,713,368,900. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

