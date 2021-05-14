The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 1,556 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 564,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,556 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.29% of DTE Energy worth $75,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 171.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,712,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $207,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081,883 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in DTE Energy by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,486,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,486,000 after purchasing an additional 120,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in DTE Energy by 220.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,299 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,108,000 after purchasing an additional 777,419 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in DTE Energy by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 868,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $105,444,000 after purchasing an additional 374,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 597,578 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,545,000 after purchasing an additional 10,419 shares in the last quarter. 73.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DTE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DTE Energy from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $139.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price (up from $137.00) on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on DTE Energy from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.13.

Shares of DTE opened at $140.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.15. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $92.39 and a 1-year high of $145.43.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The utilities provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This represents a $4.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 68.89%.

In related news, CAO Mark C. Rolling sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.45, for a total value of $297,311.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Thomas bought 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.56 per share, with a total value of $49,991.20. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,726.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

