The Restaurant Group (LON:RTN) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $87.42

The Restaurant Group plc (LON:RTN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.42 ($1.14) and traded as high as GBX 129.80 ($1.70). The Restaurant Group shares last traded at GBX 127.80 ($1.67), with a volume of 5,573,455 shares traded.

Several analysts have issued reports on RTN shares. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of The Restaurant Group to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 95 ($1.24) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Restaurant Group from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 130 ($1.70) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The Restaurant Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 98.75 ($1.29).

The firm has a market capitalization of £957.83 million and a PE ratio of -5.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 124 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.54, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

The Restaurant Group plc operates restaurants and pubs in the United Kingdom. Its brands include Wagamama, Frankie & Benny's, Brunning & Price, Chiquito, Coast to Coast, Firejacks, Garfunkel's, and Joe's Kitchen. The company also operates TRG concessions that provide table and counter services, as well as sandwich shops, pubs, and bars.

