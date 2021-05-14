The Timken (NYSE:TKR) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The Timken from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Evercore ISI cut The Timken to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Vertical Research started coverage on The Timken in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $93.00.

Shares of NYSE TKR opened at $88.88 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.00. The Timken has a 52-week low of $34.46 and a 52-week high of $92.39.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.09 million. The Timken had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.22%.

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $3,148,051.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,937,274.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bo Hans Olof Landin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.56, for a total value of $221,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,524 shares of company stock valued at $13,898,620. Insiders own 11.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the third quarter worth about $407,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 8,187 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $783,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Timken by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of The Timken in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

