The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Bought by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,835 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 447 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Palmer Knight Co grew its position in The Travelers Companies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 10,702 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Travelers Companies by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $9,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 9,900 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.29, for a total transaction of $1,586,871.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,824,038.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at $40,292,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,838 shares of company stock valued at $21,808,874. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.10. 2,773 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,384,152. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $154.75 and a 200-day moving average of $143.92. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $162.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

TRV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

