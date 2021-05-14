The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Shares Sold by Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.

Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Flippin Bruce & Porter Inc.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $2,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $29,000. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Dividend Assets Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 81.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Travelers Companies from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.25.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,363,280.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $9,451,745.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 139,838 shares of company stock valued at $21,808,874 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $158.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,384,152. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $154.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.92. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.10 and a fifty-two week high of $162.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This is an increase from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the insurance provider to reacquire up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

