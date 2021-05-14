The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.52 EPS

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The company’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $178.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney has a 12 month low of $99.66 and a 12 month high of $203.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $185.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.01. The company has a market cap of $323.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.16, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,482,652.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 7,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.60, for a total transaction of $1,380,121.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 382,351 shares of company stock valued at $74,874,701. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Walt Disney from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.03.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.