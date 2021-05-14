The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) gapped down prior to trading on Friday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $225.00 to $215.00. The stock had previously closed at $178.34, but opened at $171.84. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. The Walt Disney shares last traded at $169.53, with a volume of 332,689 shares changing hands.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.69.

In related news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 220,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.39, for a total value of $42,985,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,397,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,153,070.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 120,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total value of $24,288,375.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,227,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,482,652.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 382,351 shares of company stock worth $74,874,701. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,114 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,848,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 62.8% during the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,283 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 6,669 shares during the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 8.3% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 35,867 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 15.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,009,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $370,775,000 after purchasing an additional 274,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoylecohen LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 42,501 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,842,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $185.53 and a 200 day moving average of $173.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

