The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.
The Wendy’s has raised its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $24.91.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.
In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.
About The Wendy’s
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?
Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.