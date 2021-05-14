The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from The Wendy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The Wendy’s has raised its dividend payment by 3.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get The Wendy's alerts:

Shares of The Wendy’s stock opened at $22.51 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.05. The Wendy’s has a 1-year low of $18.86 and a 1-year high of $24.91.

The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The restaurant operator reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $443.02 million. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded The Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of The Wendy’s from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Wendy’s in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Wendy’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

In other The Wendy’s news, insider E.J. Wunsch bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.98 per share, with a total value of $142,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 80,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,527,453.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Wendy’s

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for The Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.