The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the credit services provider on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%.

The Western Union has increased its dividend by 28.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE WU traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,284,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,702,897. The company has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $18.05 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a net margin of 12.38% and a negative return on equity of 1,029.12%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WU shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Western Union from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.32.

In other news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Khalid Fellahi sold 16,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $402,776.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,832,613.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531 over the last three months. 1.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

