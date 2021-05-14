The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.32.
Shares of NYSE WU opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29.
In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.
The Western Union Company Profile
The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.
