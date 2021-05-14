The Western Union (NYSE:WU) Given New $21.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Western Union from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Western Union from $24.00 to $25.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on The Western Union from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Western Union from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.32.

Shares of NYSE WU opened at $24.70 on Tuesday. The Western Union has a 52 week low of $17.56 and a 52 week high of $26.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average is $23.29.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,029.12% and a net margin of 12.38%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The Western Union’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Western Union will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Western Union news, insider Richard L. Williams sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,552,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew Summerill sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $69,448.50. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 324,677 shares of company stock worth $7,760,531. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WU. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Western Union during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Western Union during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in The Western Union by 42.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,868 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in The Western Union in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Western Union in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents and sub-agents.

