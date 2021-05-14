Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.19 billion-$6.22 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TRI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. CIBC upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $116.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.70.

Shares of TRI stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.18. The stock had a trading volume of 585,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. Thomson Reuters has a twelve month low of $64.47 and a twelve month high of $99.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.84 and its 200 day moving average is $84.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

