Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) Price Target Increased to $102.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on TRI. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Thomson Reuters in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Thomson Reuters from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.70.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $94.18 on Monday. Thomson Reuters has a one year low of $64.47 and a one year high of $99.14. The company has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.91.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.16. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Thomson Reuters will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 88.37%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 80.2% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thomson Reuters by 87.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thomson Reuters Company Profile

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

