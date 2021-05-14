ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Given New $20.00 Price Target at Barclays

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) had its price objective lifted by Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ThredUp in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of ThredUp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP traded up $0.66 on Thursday, hitting $19.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,818. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.81.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Alpine Global Management LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 1st quarter valued at $256,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter valued at $290,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the first quarter worth $350,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter valued at $362,000.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

